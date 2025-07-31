Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) PE Ratio stood at $79.16: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) established initial surge of 2.74% at $107.7, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $104.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDX posted a 52-week range of $55.00-$177.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $124.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.66.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Transmedics Group Inc industry. Transmedics Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 117.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 686 shares at the rate of 139.80, making the entire transaction reach 95,903 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,955. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 126.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 632,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,866 in total.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Transmedics Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.33% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $79.16, and its Beta score is 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.46.

In the same vein, TMDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Transmedics Group Inc, TMDX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.54% While, its Average True Range was 40.09%.

Raw Stochastic average of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.78 that was higher than 4.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.