Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) volume hits 0.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.15% to $20.57, before settling in for the price of $21.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THS posted a 52-week range of $19.11-$43.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.86.

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Treehouse Foods Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.13%, in contrast to 104.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,439 shares at the rate of 22.51, making the entire transaction reach 32,392 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,761.

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Treehouse Foods Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in the upcoming year.

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Treehouse Foods Inc (THS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $158.96, and its Beta score is 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.15.

In the same vein, THS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

[Treehouse Foods Inc, THS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.81% While, its Average True Range was 47.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.84 that was lower than 0.88 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.