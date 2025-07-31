Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) 20 Days SMA touch -4.14%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday, Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) started slowly as it slid -6.67% to $1.68, before settling in for the price of $1.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMQ posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.09.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $275.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4925, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3027.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Trilogy Metals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.48%, in contrast to 32.47% institutional ownership.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Trilogy Metals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -21.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.26.

In the same vein, TMQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Trilogy Metals Inc, TMQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.4 million was lower the volume of 0.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.06% While, its Average True Range was 39.89%.

Raw Stochastic average of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1400 that was higher than 0.1175 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.