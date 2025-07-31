TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) average volume reaches $1.67M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.43% at $48.73, before settling in for the price of $48.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTMI posted a 52-week range of $15.77-$50.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.14.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. TTM Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.54%, in contrast to 98.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 25 ’25, this organization’s SVP Information Technology sold 7,487 shares at the rate of 39.01, making the entire transaction reach 292,045 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,947. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24 ’25, Company’s SVP Information Technology sold 3,309 for 37.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,698. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,434 in total.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.78% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.08, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, TTMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.71% While, its Average True Range was 68.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.01 that was higher than 1.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.