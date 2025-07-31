Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) PE Ratio stood at $8.61: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) remained unchanged at $3.1, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGP posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$4.51.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 35.46% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.05.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 5.97% institutional ownership.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.09% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.61, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.00.

In the same vein, UGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR, UGP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.81% While, its Average True Range was 58.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.09 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.