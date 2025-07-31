United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) PE Ratio stood at $11.01: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday, United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) started slowly as it slid -5.25% to $281.95, before settling in for the price of $297.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTHR posted a 52-week range of $266.98-$417.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $299.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $331.81.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. United Therapeutics Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.53%, in contrast to 99.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24 ’25, this organization’s EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL sold 11,000 shares at the rate of 304.11, making the entire transaction reach 3,345,225 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,781.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

United Therapeutics Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.89% and is forecasted to reach 29.02 in the upcoming year.

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.01, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.90.

In the same vein, UTHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 25.61, a figure that is expected to reach 7.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 29.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Therapeutics Corp, UTHR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was better the volume of 0.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.76% While, its Average True Range was 31.28%.

Raw Stochastic average of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.22 that was lower than 9.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.