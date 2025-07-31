Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) last month volatility was 5.64%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.15% at $2.73, before settling in for the price of $2.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UROY posted a 52-week range of $1.43-$3.30.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 134.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $364.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.28.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Royalty Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.76%, in contrast to 20.29% institutional ownership.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Uranium Royalty Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 134.09% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.32.

In the same vein, UROY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.35% While, its Average True Range was 49.56%.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was higher than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.