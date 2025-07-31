Verastem Inc (VSTM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.78 million

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.95% at $6.23, before settling in for the price of $6.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSTM posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$9.10.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 31.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $342.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.48.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Verastem Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.00%, in contrast to 83.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 17,808 shares at the rate of 5.13, making the entire transaction reach 91,355 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 443,839. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,110 for 5.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,084. This particular insider is now the holder of 109,945 in total.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verastem Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.85% and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verastem Inc (VSTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.23.

In the same vein, VSTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.41% While, its Average True Range was 74.06%.

Raw Stochastic average of Verastem Inc (VSTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was lower than 0.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.