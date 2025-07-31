Verisign Inc (VRSN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $235.92: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) started slowly as it slid -3.78% to $266.98, before settling in for the price of $277.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRSN posted a 52-week range of $172.49-$310.60.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $282.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $235.92.

Verisign Inc (VRSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Verisign Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 95.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 282.08, making the entire transaction reach 1,410,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 517,772. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO sold 2,000 for 281.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 562,694. This particular insider is now the holder of 515,772 in total.

Verisign Inc (VRSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Verisign Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.22% and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verisign Inc (VRSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.86, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.25.

In the same vein, VRSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.38, a figure that is expected to reach 2.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verisign Inc (VRSN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Verisign Inc, VRSN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.87 million was better the volume of 0.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.43% While, its Average True Range was 33.22%.

Raw Stochastic average of Verisign Inc (VRSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.93 that was higher than 5.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.