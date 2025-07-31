Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $110.01: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) set off with pace as it heaved 1.03% to $144.17, before settling in for the price of $142.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRT posted a 52-week range of $53.60-$155.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $381.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $373.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.01.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.93%, in contrast to 80.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 43,683 shares at the rate of 115.83, making the entire transaction reach 5,060,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,551.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vertiv Holdings Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.54% and is forecasted to reach 4.55 in the upcoming year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $68.93, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.92.

In the same vein, VRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vertiv Holdings Co, VRT]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 9.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.76% While, its Average True Range was 76.91%.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.62 that was higher than 4.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.