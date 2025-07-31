VICI Properties Inc (VICI) plunge -2.78% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.03% at $32.53, before settling in for the price of $32.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VICI posted a 52-week range of $27.98-$34.24.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.56.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. VICI Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 102.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’24, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 33.61, making the entire transaction reach 420,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,187.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Earnings and Revenue Records

VICI Properties Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.09% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc (VICI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.98, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.18.

In the same vein, VICI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.45% While, its Average True Range was 40.79%.

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc (VICI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was lower than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.