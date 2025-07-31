Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.67

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) established initial surge of 2.43% at $33.71, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $32.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VKTX posted a 52-week range of $18.92-$81.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -23.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.93.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Viking Therapeutics Inc industry. Viking Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.98%, in contrast to 69.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 03 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 26,889 shares at the rate of 27.80, making the entire transaction reach 747,633 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,388,014. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,266 for 27.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 118,428. This particular insider is now the holder of 168,660 in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.23% and is forecasted to reach -3.01 in the upcoming year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.86.

In the same vein, VKTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Viking Therapeutics Inc, VKTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.19% While, its Average True Range was 66.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.70 that was lower than 1.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.