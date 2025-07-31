Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.32: Right on the Precipice

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.08% to $2.99, before settling in for the price of $3.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZLA posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$3.66.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $342.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.32.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Vizsla Silver Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.44%, in contrast to 37.84% institutional ownership.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vizsla Silver Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.92% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 34.06.

In the same vein, VZLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA)

[Vizsla Silver Corp, VZLA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.54% While, its Average True Range was 33.16%.

Raw Stochastic average of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was higher than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.