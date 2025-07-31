Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $13.93M

As on Wednesday, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) started slowly as it slid -0.45% to $11.06, before settling in for the price of $11.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $8.00-$11.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -35.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.50 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.37.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Vodafone Group plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 9.29% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vodafone Group plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.69.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.79, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vodafone Group plc ADR, VOD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.32 million was lower the volume of 12.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.62% While, its Average True Range was 50.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.