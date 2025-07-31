VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) is -65.84% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) flaunted slowness of -72.35% at $0.4, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VYNE posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.30.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 65.87% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1653, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0509.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc industry. VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.19%, in contrast to 36.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 43,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,472.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.06.

In the same vein, VYNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [VYNE Therapeutics Inc, VYNE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.49% While, its Average True Range was 22.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1502 that was higher than 0.1421 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.