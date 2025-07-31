Wabash National Corp (WNC) plunge -8.75% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) flaunted slowness of -5.26% at $9.91, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $10.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNC posted a 52-week range of $6.78-$21.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -196.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $405.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.41.

Wabash National Corp (WNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wabash National Corp industry. Wabash National Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.29%, in contrast to 109.10% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31 ’24, Company’s SVP and Chief Growth Officer sold 1,500 for 17.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,227 in total.

Wabash National Corp (WNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wabash National Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -196.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year.

Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corp (WNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.15.

In the same vein, WNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corp (WNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wabash National Corp, WNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.73% While, its Average True Range was 42.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Wabash National Corp (WNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was higher than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.