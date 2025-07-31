Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) EPS is poised to hit 0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.21% at $1.66, before settling in for the price of $1.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDH posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$2.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 319.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $281.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $275.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $467.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4863, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2991.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. Waterdrop Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.98%, in contrast to 2.46% institutional ownership.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 319.31% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.43, and its Beta score is -0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, WDH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.38% While, its Average True Range was 48.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1629 that was higher than 0.0872 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.