Wayfair Inc (W) average volume reaches $5.00M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) started slowly as it slid -1.60% to $65.62, before settling in for the price of $66.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, W posted a 52-week range of $20.41-$68.50.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.83% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 368.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.39.

Wayfair Inc (W) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Wayfair Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.16%, in contrast to 89.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s Co-Founder sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 56.02, making the entire transaction reach 3,361,293 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 169,073. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 60,000 for 56.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,361,869. This particular insider is now the holder of 169,137 in total.

Wayfair Inc (W) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 368.52% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 161.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wayfair Inc (W). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.46.

In the same vein, W’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wayfair Inc (W)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wayfair Inc, W], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.46 million was lower the volume of 5.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.32% While, its Average True Range was 71.44%.

Raw Stochastic average of Wayfair Inc (W) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.45 that was higher than 2.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.