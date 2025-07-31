Weibo Corp ADR (WB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.50: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) started slowly as it slid -3.62% to $9.84, before settling in for the price of $10.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WB posted a 52-week range of $7.03-$12.40.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.50.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Weibo Corp ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 38.72% institutional ownership.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Weibo Corp ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.07% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weibo Corp ADR (WB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.28, and its Beta score is 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, WB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corp ADR (WB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Weibo Corp ADR, WB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was lower the volume of 1.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.49% While, its Average True Range was 41.58%.

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.