Wendy’s Co (WEN) last month volatility was 3.42%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.79% to $10.1, before settling in for the price of $10.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEN posted a 52-week range of $10.08-$20.60.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.94 billion.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Wendy’s Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.20%, in contrast to 89.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s CMO, U.S. bought 5,050 shares at the rate of 11.68, making the entire transaction reach 58,984 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,956. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,500 for 11.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,025. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,500 in total.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wendy’s Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.91% and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wendy’s Co (WEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.78, and its Beta score is 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.88.

In the same vein, WEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wendy’s Co (WEN)