Western Digital Corp (WDC) latest performance of 1.16% is not what was on cards

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) established initial surge of 1.16% at $71.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $70.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $28.83-$71.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -0.24% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $349.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $345.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.20.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Western Digital Corp industry. Western Digital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.96%, in contrast to 103.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 245 shares at the rate of 58.01, making the entire transaction reach 14,212 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,604.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Western Digital Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.23% and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corp (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.58, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.22.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Western Digital Corp, WDC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.14% While, its Average True Range was 76.74%.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corp (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.82 that was higher than 1.64 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.