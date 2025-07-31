Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) recent quarterly performance of -6.29% is not showing the real picture

Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.57% to $30.56, before settling in for the price of $31.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WGO posted a 52-week range of $28.00-$65.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -34.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $856.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.30.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Winnebago Industries, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.97%, in contrast to 110.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,341 shares at the rate of 34.68, making the entire transaction reach 150,546 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,031. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s Director bought 4,200 for 34.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 143,304. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,755 in total.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Winnebago Industries, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.51% and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, WGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO)

[Winnebago Industries, Inc, WGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.59% While, its Average True Range was 43.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.22 that was lower than 1.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.