WisdomTree Inc (WT) latest performance of -0.15% is not what was on cards

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.15% at $13.36, before settling in for the price of $13.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WT posted a 52-week range of $7.47-$13.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 43.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.17.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. WisdomTree Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04 ’25, this organization’s Head of Europe sold 90,980 shares at the rate of 9.87, making the entire transaction reach 897,909 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 221,146.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Earnings and Revenue Records

WisdomTree Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year.

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WisdomTree Inc (WT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.40, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.26.

In the same vein, WT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WisdomTree Inc (WT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.18% While, its Average True Range was 67.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of WisdomTree Inc (WT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.