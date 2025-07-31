WM Technology Inc (MAPS) latest performance of -3.23% is not what was on cards

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.23% to $0.9, before settling in for the price of $0.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAPS posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$1.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -14.41% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9954, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1471.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. WM Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.47%, in contrast to 42.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,505 shares at the rate of 0.91, making the entire transaction reach 46,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,845. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24 ’25, Company’s Director sold 94,340 for 0.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 729,918 in total.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

WM Technology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc (MAPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.23, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.77.

In the same vein, MAPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

[WM Technology Inc, MAPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.86% While, its Average True Range was 38.56%.

Raw Stochastic average of WM Technology Inc (MAPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0520 that was lower than 0.0608 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.