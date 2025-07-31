Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.60% to $5.13, before settling in for the price of $5.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XERS posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$6.07.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 40.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $821.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.09.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.85%, in contrast to 54.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s insider bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 4.38, making the entire transaction reach 109,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,708,585.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.69.

In the same vein, XERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, XERS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was lower the volume of 2.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.46% While, its Average True Range was 54.66%.

Raw Stochastic average of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.