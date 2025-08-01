4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) plunge -2.39% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.04% to $4.5, before settling in for the price of $4.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDMT posted a 52-week range of $2.23-$18.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -9.89% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $208.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.31%, in contrast to 88.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16 ’24, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 500 shares at the rate of 16.33, making the entire transaction reach 8,165 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,781. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19 ’24, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 500 for 15.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,781 in total.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.89% and is forecasted to reach -3.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10423.00.

In the same vein, FDMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, FDMT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was better the volume of 0.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.49% While, its Average True Range was 54.74%.

Raw Stochastic average of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.