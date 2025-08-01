A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with 374Water Inc (SCWO) as it 5-day change was -5.82%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.32% to $0.25, before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCWO posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$1.99.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -41.65% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3165, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6010.

374Water Inc (SCWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. 374Water Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.72%, in contrast to 12.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 103,379 shares at the rate of 0.42, making the entire transaction reach 43,492 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,981,721. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 27 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 23,396 for 0.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,829. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,958,325 in total.

374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 374Water Inc (SCWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.07.

In the same vein, SCWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of 374Water Inc (SCWO)

Going through the that latest performance of [374Water Inc, SCWO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.38% While, its Average True Range was 49.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of 374Water Inc (SCWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0283 that was lower than 0.0439 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.