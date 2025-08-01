A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) as it 5-day change was -32.55%

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.90% at $2.01, before settling in for the price of $2.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAVS posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$25.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 23.06% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.23.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.05%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 0.78, making the entire transaction reach 3,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 1.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.98.

In the same vein, UAVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -31.40.

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.19% While, its Average True Range was 49.68%.

Raw Stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was higher than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.