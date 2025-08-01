A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) as it 5-day change was -16.41%

As on Thursday, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) started slowly as it slid -1.14% to $6.93, before settling in for the price of $7.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPX posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$9.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -56.97% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -56.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $835.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.03.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Amprius Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.58%, in contrast to 17.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,366 shares at the rate of 2.43, making the entire transaction reach 49,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 866,134. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 27,595 for 2.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,111. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,033,665 in total.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.38% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 55.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -56.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.22.

In the same vein, AMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amprius Technologies Inc, AMPX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.19 million was better the volume of 4.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.65% While, its Average True Range was 45.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.69 that was higher than 0.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.