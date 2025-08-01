A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ASML Holding NV (ASML) as it 5-day change was -4.19%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.71% at $694.71, before settling in for the price of $721.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $578.51-$945.05.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 24.74% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $393.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $273.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $762.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $720.68.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. ASML Holding NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 17.34% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.27% and is forecasted to reach 29.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding NV (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.62, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.21.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 26.10, a figure that is expected to reach 6.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 29.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.27% While, its Average True Range was 30.83%.

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding NV (ASML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.23 that was lower than 16.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.