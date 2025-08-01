A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with BlackBerry Ltd (BB) as it 5-day change was -6.82%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) flaunted slowness of -1.34% at $3.69, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$6.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 363.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $594.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.73.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BlackBerry Ltd industry. BlackBerry Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 45.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02 ’25, this organization’s President of IoT sold 5,634 shares at the rate of 4.32, making the entire transaction reach 24,339 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 284,963. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 02 ’25, Company’s Sr VP & Chief People Officer sold 2,506 for 4.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,826. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,038 in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 363.26% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Ltd (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 218.07.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BlackBerry Ltd, BB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 18.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.85% While, its Average True Range was 27.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.