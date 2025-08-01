Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: BINI) flaunted slowness of -28.97% at $0.04, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BINI posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$79200000.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 79.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares float of $10.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.9455, while the 200-day Moving Average is $402,109.2100.

Bollinger Innovations Inc (BINI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bollinger Innovations Inc industry. Bollinger Innovations Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 0.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 21,000 shares at the rate of 5.92, making the entire transaction reach 124,261 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 546,706 for 0.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,736. This particular insider is now the holder of 665,392 in total.

Bollinger Innovations Inc (BINI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: BINI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bollinger Innovations Inc (BINI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, BINI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -505005847.62.

Technical Analysis of Bollinger Innovations Inc (BINI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bollinger Innovations Inc, BINI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 20.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.08% While, its Average True Range was 18.27%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bollinger Innovations Inc (BINI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0190 that was lower than 265.8618 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.