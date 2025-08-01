A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Burford Capital Limited (BUR) as it 5-day change was -7.49%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.54% to $12.85, before settling in for the price of $12.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BUR posted a 52-week range of $10.70-$15.73.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.52% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 123.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.56.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Burford Capital Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.57%, in contrast to 60.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 210,000 shares at the rate of 14.60, making the entire transaction reach 3,064,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 278,862. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09 ’25, Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 210,000 for 14.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,064,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,406,625 in total.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 123.03% and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burford Capital Limited (BUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.86, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.82.

In the same vein, BUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

[Burford Capital Limited, BUR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.25% While, its Average True Range was 33.85%.

Raw Stochastic average of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.