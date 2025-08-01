A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) as it 5-day change was -7.21%

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.90% to $1.03, before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGC posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$7.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $197.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $207.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3224, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1647.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.72%, in contrast to 7.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,425 shares at the rate of 1.23, making the entire transaction reach 12,823 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 84,360. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30 ’25, Company’s Director sold 10,468 for 1.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,876. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,390 in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.26% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 64.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, CGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

[Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.97% While, its Average True Range was 37.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0708 that was lower than 0.1153 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.