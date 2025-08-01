A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with CIMG Inc (IMG) as it 5-day change was -8.14%

As on Thursday, CIMG Inc (NASDAQ: IMG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.25% to $0.25, before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMG posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$8.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 28.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3352, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5978.

CIMG Inc (IMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. CIMG Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 85.22%, in contrast to 0.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 3,074,590 shares at the rate of 0.52, making the entire transaction reach 1,598,787 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,125,872. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,074,590 for 0.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,598,787. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,125,872 in total.

CIMG Inc (IMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CIMG Inc (NASDAQ: IMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CIMG Inc (IMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.46.

In the same vein, IMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.55.

Technical Analysis of CIMG Inc (IMG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CIMG Inc, IMG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.45 million was better the volume of 0.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.04% While, its Average True Range was 41.09%.

Raw Stochastic average of CIMG Inc (IMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0204 that was lower than 0.0469 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.