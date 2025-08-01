A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) as it 5-day change was -0.43%

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) flaunted slowness of -2.22% at $9.24, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRGY posted a 52-week range of $6.83-$16.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.67.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Crescent Energy Co industry. Crescent Energy Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.75%, in contrast to 69.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17 ’25, this organization’s insider bought 932 shares at the rate of 11.05, making the entire transaction reach 10,299 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,347. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 10.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 259,607 in total.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.98% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crescent Energy Co (CRGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.68.

In the same vein, CRGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Crescent Energy Co, CRGY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.95% While, its Average True Range was 53.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.36 that was lower than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.