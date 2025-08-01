A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) as it 5-day change was -21.91%

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) flaunted slowness of -5.72% at $0.54, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVLT posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$3.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 84.68% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 84.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7431, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1885.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Datavault AI Inc industry. Datavault AI Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.91%, in contrast to 5.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23 ’24, this organization’s insider sold 6,553 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 11,698 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 243,295. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23 ’24, Company’s insider sold 2,267 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,047. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,733 in total.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Datavault AI Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 85.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 84.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datavault AI Inc (DVLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.86.

In the same vein, DVLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Datavault AI Inc (DVLT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Datavault AI Inc, DVLT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.04% While, its Average True Range was 30.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0698 that was lower than 0.0810 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.