A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) as it 5-day change was -16.11%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.09% to $6.77, before settling in for the price of $7.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUOT posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$9.27.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.07%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.17.

Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Duos Technologies Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.90%, in contrast to 22.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s CFO sold 9,285 shares at the rate of 7.77, making the entire transaction reach 72,154 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 477. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 1,300 for 7.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,205. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,762 in total.

Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Duos Technologies Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.59% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.73.

In the same vein, DUOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Duos Technologies Group Inc, DUOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.38% While, its Average True Range was 30.66%.

Raw Stochastic average of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was lower than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.