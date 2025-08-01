A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) as it 5-day change was -2.03%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.47% to $15.45, before settling in for the price of $15.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBC posted a 52-week range of $13.51-$19.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.58.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Eastern Bankshares Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.14%, in contrast to 67.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,348 shares at the rate of 15.68, making the entire transaction reach 36,817 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,187. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,348 for 15.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,629. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,011 in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Eastern Bankshares Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.41% and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in the upcoming year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.41.

In the same vein, EBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Eastern Bankshares Inc, EBC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.55% While, its Average True Range was 38.91%.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.