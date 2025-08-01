A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Graphjet Technology (GTI) as it 5-day change was 53.23%

As on Thursday, Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ: GTI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 27.57% to $0.14, before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTI posted a 52-week range of $0.06-$4.15.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1014, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7153.

Graphjet Technology (GTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Graphjet Technology’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.88%, in contrast to 0.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,490,517 shares at the rate of 0.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,145,638 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,000,000 for 0.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 840,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,490,517 in total.

Graphjet Technology (GTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ: GTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphjet Technology (GTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.02.

In the same vein, GTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45.

Technical Analysis of Graphjet Technology (GTI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Graphjet Technology, GTI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 87.38 million was better the volume of 20.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.06% While, its Average True Range was 66.69%.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphjet Technology (GTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0213 that was higher than 0.0188 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.