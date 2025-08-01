A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) as it 5-day change was -23.46%

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.01% to $0.2, before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GWAV posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$1.27.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 74.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2110, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3357.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.33%, in contrast to 10.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 25,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 300,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04 ’24, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 0.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 400,000 in total.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, GWAV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -250.02.

Technical Analysis of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV)

[Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc, GWAV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.39% While, its Average True Range was 37.98%.

Raw Stochastic average of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0282 that was higher than 0.0244 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.