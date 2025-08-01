A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) as it 5-day change was -1.26%

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.90% at $16.43, before settling in for the price of $16.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBAN posted a 52-week range of $11.91-$18.44.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.46 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.45 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.19%, in contrast to 86.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s SEVP and General Counsel sold 13,700 shares at the rate of 15.79, making the entire transaction reach 216,323 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 337,879.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.24% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.23, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.48.

In the same vein, HBAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 38.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 25.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.63% While, its Average True Range was 39.55%.

Raw Stochastic average of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was higher than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.