A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) as it 5-day change was -8.92%

As on Thursday, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) started slowly as it slid -5.60% to $11.64, before settling in for the price of $12.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTLA posted a 52-week range of $5.90-$27.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -20.04% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.17.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.94%, in contrast to 92.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 7,462 shares at the rate of 14.02, making the entire transaction reach 104,617 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,062. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Technical Officer sold 1,022 for 9.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,036. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,369 in total.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.79% and is forecasted to reach -3.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.46.

In the same vein, NTLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.23, a figure that is expected to reach -1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intellia Therapeutics Inc, NTLA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.83 million was better the volume of 4.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.89% While, its Average True Range was 44.13%.

Raw Stochastic average of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.91 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.