A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) as it 5-day change was -2.63%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.78% to $57.07, before settling in for the price of $58.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $47.87-$83.98.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.13% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.58.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.87%, in contrast to 95.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 60.94, making the entire transaction reach 182,819 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,406. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23 ’24, Company’s Director bought 1,200 for 63.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,901. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,982 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.75% and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.77, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.55.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, LW]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.3 million was inferior to the volume of 2.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.15% While, its Average True Range was 58.04%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.89 that was higher than 1.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.