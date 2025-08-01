A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) as it 5-day change was -17.42%

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.19% at $3.84, before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYGN posted a 52-week range of $3.81-$29.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $353.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.85.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Myriad Genetics, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.19%, in contrast to 102.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 11 ’24, this organization’s President and CEO sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 22.93, making the entire transaction reach 343,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 962,378.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Myriad Genetics, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.03% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, MYGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.51% While, its Average True Range was 20.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was lower than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.