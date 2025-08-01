A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) as it 5-day change was -34.26%

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -9.77% at $2.72, before settling in for the price of $3.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NFE posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$20.05.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 5.11% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $273.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $747.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.41.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. New Fortress Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.86%, in contrast to 68.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 8.57, making the entire transaction reach 42,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 206,653. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for 9.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 907,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,021,915 in total.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in the upcoming year.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, NFE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.81 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.46% While, its Average True Range was 32.26%.

Raw Stochastic average of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.