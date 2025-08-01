A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) as it 5-day change was -9.84%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.58% to $0.79, before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAK posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$2.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 19.53% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $538.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $529.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $425.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3171, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8503.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.69%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.89% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.18.

In the same vein, NAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)

[Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, NAK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.49% While, its Average True Range was 29.49%.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2148 that was higher than 0.1248 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.