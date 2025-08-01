A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) as it 5-day change was -22.77%

As on Thursday, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) started slowly as it slid -14.76% to $0.58, before settling in for the price of $0.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVVE posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$8.76.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.38% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0145, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1757.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Nuvve Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.45%, in contrast to 2.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31 ’24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,680 shares at the rate of 0.00, making the entire transaction reach 0 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,381. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20 ’24, Company’s President and COO bought 7,155 for 2.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,606. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,855 in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13.

In the same vein, NVVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.67.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nuvve Holding Corp, NVVE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was lower the volume of 3.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.85% While, its Average True Range was 23.32%.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0904 that was lower than 0.1711 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.