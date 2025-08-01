A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) as it 5-day change was 11.04%

As on Thursday, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) started slowly as it slid -2.72% to $7.14, before settling in for the price of $7.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTON posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$10.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.89% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $382.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $372.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.40.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Peloton Interactive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.45%, in contrast to 86.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,633 shares at the rate of 6.39, making the entire transaction reach 131,822 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,877.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.54% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 60.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.99.

In the same vein, PTON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Peloton Interactive Inc, PTON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.83 million was better the volume of 14.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.59% While, its Average True Range was 61.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.