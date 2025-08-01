A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with POET Technologies Inc (POET) as it 5-day change was -11.86%

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.35% at $5.5, before settling in for the price of $5.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POET posted a 52-week range of $2.27-$7.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -13.09% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 156.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $498.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.60.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. POET Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 3.35% institutional ownership.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 156.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for POET Technologies Inc (POET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2491.50.

In the same vein, POET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of POET Technologies Inc (POET)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.46% While, its Average True Range was 37.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of POET Technologies Inc (POET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was higher than 0.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.